Biker killed after a mattress is left in the middle of a Missouri interstate

Biker Dad

by: Chris Smith

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/BIKER DAD) – The mattress itself may not have killed a Missouri biker, but the unsecured load certainly led to a deadly chain of events that killed 55-year-old Jimmie Watkins.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Watkins died on a busy St. Louis freeway Saturday night after the mattress was left in the road. He slammed into a Missouri Department of Transportation truck that was clearing the mattress from Interstate 70. It happened just before 9 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

