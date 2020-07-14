Biker killed after a mattress is left in the middle of a Missouri interstate

ST. LOUIS (KTVI/BIKER DAD) – The mattress itself may not have killed a Missouri biker, but the unsecured load certainly led to a deadly chain of events that killed 55-year-old Jimmie Watkins.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says Watkins died on a busy St. Louis freeway Saturday night after the mattress was left in the road. He slammed into a Missouri Department of Transportation truck that was clearing the mattress from Interstate 70. It happened just before 9 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

