Biker injured in crash with Denver officer

Biker Dad

by: Dara Bitler

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Kevin Hannah

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an officer was involved in a crash with a motorcyle early New Year’s Day.

According to DPD, the crash happened near East Colfax and Gilpin Street before 7 a.m.

East Colfax was closed in both directions at Gilpin Street but has since reopened.

Police said the motorcycle rider was injured. The officer was not injured.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

