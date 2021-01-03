Biker injured in crash with Denver officer

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says an officer was involved in a crash with a motorcyle early New Year’s Day.
According to DPD, the crash happened near East Colfax and Gilpin Street before 7 a.m.
East Colfax was closed in both directions at Gilpin Street but has since reopened.
Police said the motorcycle rider was injured. The officer was not injured.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
