“Biker Granny” gets first tattoo at 103 years old

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CNN) – — Call her the biker granny. A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday.
Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home. She says weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted a tat.
The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers. The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ and he didn’t see her flinch once.
She says she absolutely loves her new ink. After the tattoo, pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.
