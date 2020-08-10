“Biker Granny” gets first tattoo at 103 years old

Biker Dad

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (CNN) – — Call her the biker granny. A Michigan woman got her first tattoo to mark her 103rd birthday.

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home. She says weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted a tat.

The grandmother got a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers. The tattoo artist says she took the needle like a champ and he didn’t see her flinch once.

She says she absolutely loves her new ink. After the tattoo, pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.

