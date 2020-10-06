Biker dies in chase running from police in Georgia

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man who was thrown from his motorcycle following a high-speed chase in Walthourville Sunday has died.
According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the man on a motorcycle with no tags. When they tried to pull him over, he sped off.
The high-speed chase went down E.B. Cooper Highway, reaching 150 miles per hour. The man hit a pole and was thrown from the vehicle.
He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he succumbed to his injuries.
The man has not been identified at this time.
