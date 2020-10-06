Biker dies in chase running from police in Georgia

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A man who was thrown from his motorcycle following a high-speed chase in Walthourville Sunday has died.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies saw the man on a motorcycle with no tags. When they tried to pull him over, he sped off.

The high-speed chase went down E.B. Cooper Highway, reaching 150 miles per hour. The man hit a pole and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he succumbed to his injuries.

The man has not been identified at this time.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES :