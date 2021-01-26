BIKER DAD: Young veteran admits to role in death of missing biker

ALBANY, NY (WRGB/WKRG/BIKER DAD) –During a press conference Tuesday the Saratoga County, New York Sheriff’s Office announced a guilty plea in the death of a biker who’s been missing for over a year.

CBS 6 in Albany reports that Michael Ahern was staying at the clubhouse for the Rolling Pride Motorcycle Club when he disappeared in January 2019. That club no longer exists. Deputies say 25 year old Jack Jeffers admitted to his part in Ahern’s death during a “personal dispute” at the clubhouse.

CBS 6 Albany

According to the Times-Union Jeffers is veteran and a New York National Guard member from Clifton Park.

According to CBS 6 investigators say he was found to be in possession of illegal firearms, disposed of evidence and had stolen a truck belonging to Ahern.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: