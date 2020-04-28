BIKER DAD blog: Irvington woman killed, husband injured in motorcycle crash

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG)– Troopers say a man driving a Dodge Ram, pulled out in front of an Irvington couple on a Harley Davidson, ending in a deadly accident on U.S. 90 in Mobile County.

Kimberly Ann Schambeau Davis, 55 , died Tuesday, a day after the crash. Her husband, Michael Wayne Davis, 54, was injured. Troopers say 45-year-old Dung Hoang Ngo pulled onto 90 at Saeger Road in front of the Davis’ 2016 Harley Davidson and hit them. It happened about 12:30 Monday afternoon. Both riders went to University Hospital, where Mrs. Davis died Tuesday. Mr. Davis is expected to survive. The driver of the Dodge was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing. So far no charges have been filed.



Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG.

