BIKER DAD: Woman, child killed when motorcycle hits them, goes airborne

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Florida authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that killed a woman and a child. Troopers they were struck as they were crossing a roadway in Orange County.

According to troopers the motorcycle went airborne and hit a minivan. The victims weren’t using a crosswalk. “We are talking to witnesses and the witnesses are the ones who are telling us extreme going in and of traffic splitting lanes typical on thursday night this is the type of behavior from motorcyclists,” said Lt. Kim Montes of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle driver is listed in critical condition. None of the people inside the minivan were injured.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

