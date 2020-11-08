BIKER DAD: With hundreds of kids more than usual in need, bikers step up to kick off Christmas giving season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — 4 hundred more families than average have signed up for help from Toys for Tots this year in Baldwin and Mobile Counties. That’s according to Robbie Reed with the Leathernecks Motorcycle Club. The club puts on the annual Toys for Tots kickoff run. On Saturday about 200 bikers showed up to help out. “Trying to make this year of all years a good one for local kids in the area,” said Reed. The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a lot of local families, but he and the other bikers want to make sure they still have a great Christmas, “the need this year far exceeds any other that we’ve helped out with the event.”

Each biker represents at least one toy, and at least ten dollars donated to Toys for Tots, but many donate much more. “In times of need, in times of trouble, bikers, we stick together and come together for the common good especially when it comes to veterans and kids.

The ride started off, as it does every year, at Battleship Park on the causeway. Mobile Police escorted the ride, closing off roads and highways to ensure a safe trip from the park to the American Legion post on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Staff Sergeant Jonathan Hill with the U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots was impressed with the number of riders who showed up. Riders who’ve been cooped up at home have been itching to get back out on the road, especially for a good cause. Riding a motorcycle is also natural social distancing. “Due to COVID, we’ve got a lot more families in need and we’ve actually had 15 or 16 more organizations signed up this year bringing our total to 35 or 37 that support families in Mobile County alone,” Hill said, “you get to see a lot of different people coming together for a great cause and it’s a really good thing we do every single year.

Toys for Tots does not actually deliver they toys to families. They work with the organizations mentioned above. If your family is in need this holiday season, you can find out how to get on the toy list by clicking here.

This is a great time to remind everyone that the annual WKRG News 5 Magical Christ Toy Drive is also about to kick off. It begins on Monday, November 16th. All of those toys also stay on the Gulf Coast for local kids.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: