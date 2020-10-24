BIKER DAD: Wisconsin police search for road raging biker who pulled a gun on a family

MADISON, Wis. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) —

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

The MPD is releasing a photo of a man, and a woman on a white Harley Davidson with hopes that the man can be identified. He is accused of pointing a handgun at a Sun Prairie family during a road rage incident last Friday afternoon. The victims – a father, mother, and their two young daughters – were driving north on Nelson Rd. when the cyclist began to tailgate them. The biker then sped around the family’s truck, and parked in front of them, in the middle of the roadway. The gunman got off the Harley and was yelling something about not using a blinker. The suspect’s female friend was trying to get him back on the bike. He pushed her aside, and withdrew a firearm from the front of his pants. He pointed it at the frightened family. The cyclist, and his female passenger, left shortly thereafter. They were last seen outbound on American Parkway. The biker is described as White, and in his 30’s. He was wearing a ball cap backwards along with a black hoodie.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com.

https://www.cityofmadison.com/police/newsroom/incidentreports/incident.cfm?id=27004

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: