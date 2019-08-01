BIKER DAD: Win a classic custom Harley and help St. Jude

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)– There are more than 70 children from the Alabama Gulf coast getting life-saving cancer treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. And, that treatment is 100 percent free.

Folks here in the Mobile area, including bikers, are helping to keep it that way. A big annual motorcycle ride for St. Jude is planned October 5th. You can find out more about the “Ride for a Reason” by clicking here.

But, what if you don’t have a ride? Well, you can win a classic custom built Harley Davidson and help St. Jude at the same time. Transamerica Insurance is giving away the beautiful bike and selling raffle tickets now. They camped out at the Raceway on Government in Mobile Thursday selling BBQ and raffle tickets for the 1965 Harley Davidson. It’s a cool green color with a ’68 Shovel Head motor.

Tony Lawrence with Transamerica says it’s a win, win,win that helps support kids and families from right here on the Gulf Coast. If you miss your chance to buy a ticket, they’re having another cookout and ticket sale at Transamerica Friday on Montlimar. They’re also planning similar events at the Sam’s Clubs in Mobile and Daphne. We’ll share more info on that when we get it.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.