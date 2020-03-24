BIKER DAD: Why I’m riding my motorcycle more than ever during the cornovirus crisis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s something those who don’t ride motorcycles may never understand. But the draw of the road, the wind, and the pleasant growl of a big v-twin engine is an intoxicating cocktail to those of us who do. And, as it turns out, riding during the coronavirus crisis may also be a lot safer.

First, many of us ride with our faces covered, our hands covered in gloves. Social distancing isn’t a problem. I’m definitely not getting any closer than six feet to someone else on my bike. Those with passengers may be different. But if you’re close enough to someone to have them hang on to you on the back of a bike, you’re likely spending a lot of time close together anyway.

Then, there’s fuel efficiency. Although gas prices are very low right now, saving a few dollars on gas during uncertain economic times certainly does not hurt. My Harley gets 50mpg stock (probably not quite that good with the aftermarket exhaust, tuner and air intake), much better than my cars.

But the biggest difference is, the roads are much safer — especially during rush hours. Of course, we would gladly give this up to have things back to normal. But, with schools closed and more people working from home there is very little traffic. That alone decreases the danger of getting hit by a car exponentially. I’m riding to work and back every day and have had the fewest number of close calls with other drivers since I started riding again about 8 years ago. Again, bikers would gladly go back to dodging distracted drivers if things would go back to normal…just to be clear.

Also it’s a great opportunity to get “wind therapy.” In stressful times like these, riding a motorcycle is a good way to unwind, relax and relieve anxiety. Getting outdoors and in that wind is also another good way to avoid infection.

In the south spring is already in full stride. In fact it’s already summer-like hot many days. So it’s great weather to ride too. So, throw some hand-sanitizer in the saddle bags, point the front wheel into the wind and head on down the road. Hopefully sooner than later that road will lead back to more normal times.

But if you are going to ride, still follow the guidelines to coronavirus prevention: avoid large groups, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re sick.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

