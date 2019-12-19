BIKER DAD: Well known Mobile motorcycle enthusiast dies 3 days after shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Police aren’t yet identifying a man shot and killed Sunday night in Mobile. But friends and family say Jermayne Doolittle died days after being shot. Doolittle is the founder of a popular Gulf Coast motorcycle Facebook group called “Bike Life South” and condolences were posted on the page Wednesday night.

According to family, Doolittle was a father. Police tell News 5 it happened Sunday about 9:18 p.m. They say an argument between two men ended in gunfire. Police arrived to find the victim lying on the ground. They confirm the victim died Wednesday night. “Homicide has not provided any new information yet in the case. They are actively working the investigation now. Once they do, I will send an update,” public information officer Charlette Solis wrote in an email to WKRG News 5.

