BIKER DAD: Violent clash with Police in Paris, France over death of young motorcyclist

PARIS, FRANCE (CBS NEWSPATH) — Youths clashed with police into the early hours of Monday (May 18) in a Paris suburb after the death of a young man in a motorcycle accident, which some in the community blamed on the police, Le Parisien newspaper and residents reported.

The trouble in Argenteuil, a suburb on the northern outskirts of Paris, marks the latest outbreak of disorder as France’s strict lockdown rules to tackle the novel coronavirus have increased social tensions.

Videos posted on social media showed teams of CRS riot police moving into housing estates. Some youths let off fireworks, while bins had been set on fire and police tear gas swirled in the air. These videos were obtained by Reuters from two different sources filming from their homes, both would like to remain anonymous for security reasons.

