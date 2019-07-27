BIKER DAD: Video shows truck driver running down biker

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKRG) — Shocking video shows a biker’s brush with death at the hands of person behind the wheel of a pickup truck. It happened in Phoenix, Arizona and was caught on a semi truck driver’s dash camera.

According to CBS affiliate KPHO in Phoenix, the biker was a 57-year-old man. It’s unclear how badly hie was hurt but he was dragged for some distance as the motorcycle was run over.

Police released the video Saturday with the call for the public to come forward and identify the driver who nearly killed the motorcycle rider.

“On Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5:05 p.m., the victim’s motorcycle stalled in the roadway. When the traffic signal turned green, the suspect appeared to intentionally collide with the rear end of the motorcycle. The victim was then pushed through the intersection until the motorcycle fell over. The suspect then ran over the motorcycle and drug the victim on the pavement before fleeing northbound on 27th Avenue.”

Anyone with information can contact Silent Witness anonymously at:

480-WITNESS

480-TESTIGO (Spanish speaking)

silentwitness.org

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.