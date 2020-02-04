BIKER DAD: Video shows rider running from cops over 100 mph

The U.K. (WKRG) — Police in the U.K. finally stopped a motorcyclist running from them through city streets at over 100 mph by deflating his tires. Watch the video in the player above.

According to their Facebook post, they used a device called a “stinger” that causes the tires to slowly deflate instead of blow out in a much more dangerous manner.

He was convicted of six offenses.

Here’s the full post from the Facebook Page of the Metropolitan police of the U.K.:

“#GUILTY | Man convicted of six offences after a lengthy 45 minute policing operation

Corey Briscoe-McLeary admitted putting the public at risk through his dangerous driving during the incident on Wednesday 29th January.

Specially trained officers from the Met’s Operation Venice team – the operational response to moped crime in London – were travelling through Harlesden when they received a transmission over the radio from the National Police Air Service (NPAS), who had spotted a fast moving motorcycle acting suspiciously.

As officers began to make their way towards the location of the bike, NPAS advised it had begun riding through red lights and travelling at dangerously high speeds of 100mph.

Through commentary from NPAS and supporting ground units in the area, one of the specially trained Operation Venice officers identified the motorcycle was now travelling down a road directly towards him. The officer, equipped with stinger – a device deployed on the ground which slowly and in a controlled manner, deflates the tyre. As the motorcycle approached, the officer deployed the device successfully deflating the bike’s tyres and forcing it to come to a stop. Briscoe-McLeary was arrested shortly after.

Sergeant Tony McGovern, the officer in charge of the Operation Venice Scorpion Unit who deployed the stinger, said: “I have been a police officer for 15 years and the manner of riding displayed in this incident was one of the worst examples I have ever seen, it was highly dangerous and this individual put his own life, and the life of other members of the public in serious danger, this was without police units in direct pursuit.

“The main focus of everyone involved in this incident was bringing it to a safe conclusion. We could not let the high powered motorcycle to continue riding in the manner it was – to allow it to continue would have posed even further serious risk to the public. It was clear McLeary was willing to take high risks to evade capture, and I am pleased that the actions taken prevented serious injury or worse coming to members of the public, and the rider himself.”

“With colleagues across the Met, Operation Venice will continue to identify and pursue those intent on committing violent and audacious crimes on the streets of London.”



