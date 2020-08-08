BIKER DAD: Video shows high-speed motorcycle chase caught on camera

NORTH AUBURN, Cal. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A California biker was arrested after leading police in California on a chase that reached blistering speeds. Police say the biker was already going on 80-90 MPH when they tried to pull him over.

The dashcam video shows the bike whipping past the deputy, and the deputy lighting up his lights and sirens. That’s when the biker really hits the throttle, hitting 120 miles an hour and swerving between lanes on a highway to get around other vehicles.

Deputies say the motorcycle drove into oncoming lanes and blew through several stoplights and stop signs. The biker surrendered after hitting a dead end. 51-year-old Vincent Soliz of Santa Clara had a suspended license and was on probation. He’s charged with driving with a suspended license, and reckless evading of a peace officer. He was hit with a $150,000 bail.

