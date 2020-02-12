BIKER DAD: Video: Drone nearly hits motorcycle cops

TEMPE, Ariz. (WKRG) — Police in Arizona say their motorcycle officers were nearly hit by a drone flying low over the street. Tempe Police posted the video on Twitter saying, “although, flying drones can be fun and exciting, they can also be hazardous to the community.” If you blink you might just miss the droze zip past the officer on the right hand side of the screen as the cop and his motor partner ride down an unidentified street in Tempe. The department also included a link to drone operating laws in the state which say in part that operating a drone is illegal if it “interferes with a law enforcement, firefighter or emergency services operation. “

Police also didn’t say when this happened, but a time stamp on the video indicates January 15th.

Watch closely as this low flying drone almost collides with a TPD Motor Officer. Although, flying drones can be fun and exciting, they can also be hazardous to the community. For more information please visit. https://t.co/uw4A2f1yf9. pic.twitter.com/TgvHZivmDg — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) February 4, 2020







Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

LATEST HEADLINES:





