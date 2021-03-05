BIKER DAD: Video appears to show biker jumping draw bridge at Daytona Bike Week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Move over “Dukes of Hazzard,” there’s a new bridge jumper in town. Video posted to Twitter by the Chief of Police of Daytona Beach appears to show a biker on a motorcycle jumping a rising draw bridge during Daytona Bike Week.

“This is the Main Street draw bridge. The Bike Week “shenanigans” have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy” Chief Jakari Young posted along with the video showing the motorcycling flying over the widening gap in the draw bridge.

This is the Main Street draw bridge. The Bike Week “shenanigans” have officially commenced! Folks, please be safe and be smarter than this guy! pic.twitter.com/KGBuPDQfw9 — Chief Jakari Young (@ChiefJakari) March 5, 2021

Thousands of bikers are expected to converge on the beach town for Daytona Bike Week which started Friday and continues until March 14th.

After a debate about whether the event should be held at all, the city realized bikers would show with or without their blessing and put COVID-19 precautions into place including limits on business capacity and masks indoors. No masks are required outdoors.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.