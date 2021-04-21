BIKER DAD VIDEO: A biker pulled over for an illegal exhaust, what happened next no one would have expected

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – A biker in Florida probably didn’t expect a traffic stop to turn into this emotional, heart-warming moment. The deputy who stopped him probably didn’t either. What happened next shows what just a little bit of patience, compassion and understanding can mean.

Most times, I wouldn’t just copy and paste what law enforcement posts to social media or a press release. But, in this case I don’ think I can say it any better. Here it is unedited:

“GOOD NEWS SUNDAY is a MUST READ this week “You’re the first person I can actually talk to.” While doing proactive patrol for the FDOT Triple L: Listen, Learn and Live Motorcycle Education and Safety Grant, Master Deputy Rizer initiated a traffic stop for an illegal exhaust on a motorcycle. The stop quickly turned into something much more. When Deputy Rizer asked him how he was doing, the rider immediately broke down. The rider explained he just lost a friend in a tragic crash.

Deputy Rizer talked for to him for a while to calm him, letting him know not only is it okay to ask for help, but it’s important to! “That’s a warning for the exhaust,” Deputy Rizer said. “And that’s my personal cell phone number if you ever need to talk.” This traffic stop is just one example of the positive impact Deputy Rizer strives to make every day in our community. Not only is #teamHCSO lucky to have him, but we are confident when we say #HillsboroughCounty is lucky as well. If you are in crisis, text 741741. The Crisis Text Line is available 24/7 and will connect you with a Crisis Counselor for free. For more free and confidential support, call 1-800-273-8255 if you are in crisis and need to talk to someone. Don’t be afraid to ASK FOR HELP or TALK ABOUT IT. #BodyCam#MustRead#HCSOmotor#DeputyRizer#FDOT#TripleL#SheriffChadChronister#GoodNewsSunday#HCSOgns#HappySunday#EducatingMotorcyclists#Riders#Crisis#AskForHelp#TalkAboutIt#CrisisTextLine“

