BIKER DAD: Veterans day motorcycle parade planned for heroes isolated during COVID-19

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Veterans at the William F. Green State Veterans Home may be isolated, but they are not alone. Motorcycle riders want to send that message loudly this Veterans Day.
They are planning a motorcycle parade past the home the afternoon of Veterans Day.
The bikers will meet at the Tom Thumb gas station at Highway 59 and and Highway 31 in Baldwin County. They will leave at noon for the home. They will be flying flags from their bikes as they ride and rev their engines to the home.
The same group of bikers did a similar ride back in April at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown. More than 125 bikers showed up for that. You can read about that here.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
