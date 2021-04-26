BIKER DAD: Unity Ride with Mobile Harley/MPD will will bring together bikers and badges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Bikers and motorcycle cops focus on what they have in common. It’s part of a special ride through Mobile to bring two big communities together. It starts as bikers and the members of the thin blue line meet behind Mobile Police headquarters for the second Unity Ride.

The Biker Dad Blog, Mobile Bay Harley Davidson and Mobile Police Department are teaming up once again to bring bikers and badges together. The video in the box above is from the first ride in 2020.

The ride is Sunday, May 2nd. It starts at Mobile Police Headquarters on Government and ends at Mobile Bay Harley with food, fun and LIVE music.

“To celebrate the things that unite us rather than dwell on the things that divide us,” said WKRG Biker Dad Chris Best. Dozens of bikers make their way through Mobile–Police and civilians traveling side by side with flashing lights as their escorts, it’s a chance to pause and remember they have a lot more in common starting with two wheels and the road.”