BIKER DAD: Two bikers killed in NW Florida when SUV turns in front of them

Two bikers killed in NW Florida when SUV turns in front of them

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Investigators say two bikers were speeding on US-98 in Escambia County when an SUV made a left turn in front of them. The 29-year-old from Pensacola and 18-year-old from Cantonment died when their motorcycles hit the SUV. It happened Monday evening around 5 o’clock near North Fairfield Road.

According to a press release from the FHP, “the driver of the SUV was transported to Baptist Hospital. Multiple witnesses stated the motorcycles were traveling at a high rate of speed above the posted speed limit.”

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He's a husband and father of four. He's also a motorcycle enthusiast.

