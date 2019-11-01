Biker Dad: Toys for Tots rolls out the season with hundreds of bikers

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mobile, AL WKRG)– Toys For Tots will kick off their holiday campaign at Battleship Memorial Park tomorrow (11/2/19) with a  motorcycle ride.

Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:00 a.m.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive to help make Christmas a little brighter for a young child.

You can learn more about the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/163605421007868/

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

