(Mobile, AL WKRG)– Toys For Tots will kick off their holiday campaign at Battleship Memorial Park tomorrow (11/2/19) with a motorcycle ride.
Registration begins at 8:00 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:00 a.m.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive to help make Christmas a little brighter for a young child.
You can learn more about the event here: https://www.facebook.com/events/163605421007868/
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Another chilly night with some frost by Saturday morning
- BIKER DAD: Ride this weekend to prevent suicide
- Biker Dad: Toys for Tots rolls out the season with hundreds of bikers
- 7-year-old girl dressed as a bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating
- Company incentivizes employees to limit screen time; awards $200 a month