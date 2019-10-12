BIKER DAD: TK 101 Lex and Terry Ride to Reconnect veterans with family

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Rain didn’t keep droves of bikers from showing up and showing their support for veterans Saturday. The TK 101 Lex and Terry Ride to Reconnect is going on despite the rain. And now that it’s clearing it will turn out to be perfect riding weather.

It’s hard for most of us to understand, but for war veterans, one of the toughest things to do can be to come home. It’s hard getting back to “normal” life when your normal has been survival, seeing the horrors of war and being separated for your family. In fact, according to a 2013 study, 22 veterans commit suicide each day. In short, they have trouble trying to reconnect.

That’s where groups like Operation ReConnect come in. The local organization supports combat veterans and their families, giving them the most valuable gift… time with their families. Operation Reconnect, says on its website, “we execute our mission by providing Post 9/11 Combat Veterans and their families with a full seven nights of uninterrupted time together in a resort environment, typically located in Coastal Alabama or Northwest Florida.”

And for the past two years, bikers have joined in on that mission, teaming up with radio station TK101 and the nationally syndicated morning radio show Lex and Terry. The 2nd Annual Lex and Terry Ride to ReConnect ends at Flora-Bama and if you missed the ride you can still come to the party and support the cause.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

