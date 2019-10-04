BIKER DAD: Thousands of old school bikes roll into Alabama for Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Tens of thousands of old school motorcycles are racing through Alabama this weekend.

The 15th annual Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival in Birmingham features Vintage Motorcycle races, a fan zone, a massive swap meet and that’s not all.

“These are bikes you’re not going to see every day. These are cars you’re not going to see every day. There’s a lot more than you can see in three days,” said George Dennis

There’s also going to be a vintage auction where one bike alone is expected to go for half a million dollars. 

Find info on the event schedule tickets and more. Just click here.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook