BIKER DAD: Thousands of old school bikes roll into Alabama for Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) — Tens of thousands of old school motorcycles are racing through Alabama this weekend.

The 15th annual Barber Vintage Motorcycle Festival in Birmingham features Vintage Motorcycle races, a fan zone, a massive swap meet and that’s not all.

“These are bikes you’re not going to see every day. These are cars you’re not going to see every day. There’s a lot more than you can see in three days,” said George Dennis



There’s also going to be a vintage auction where one bike alone is expected to go for half a million dollars.

Find info on the event schedule tickets and more. Just click here.

