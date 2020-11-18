BIKER DAD: Think you’re a “real biker?” Try riding a motorcycle through a typhoon, carrying a pig

Biker Dad

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a flooded road in Albay province, central Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)

(WKRG/BIKER DAD/AP) — There’s a lot of talk about “real bikers” on motorcycle social media pages. I’m never one to call myself a “real biker.” I’m just a dude with a wife, four kids and a motorcycle.

But I ran across this image from the Associated Press made me question the idea altogether. The caption reads, “A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a flooded road in Albay province, central Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)”

“Real bikers” are usually thought of as big tough dudes and Harleys and leather. But I doubt very few of us would have the guts to ride a bike through a typhoon (basically a hurricane) with a pig on board the bike…a very big pig. In my book, this guy is a “real biker.”

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook