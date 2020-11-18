BIKER DAD: Think you’re a “real biker?” Try riding a motorcycle through a typhoon, carrying a pig

A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a flooded road in Albay province, central Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)

(WKRG/BIKER DAD/AP) — There’s a lot of talk about “real bikers” on motorcycle social media pages. I’m never one to call myself a “real biker.” I’m just a dude with a wife, four kids and a motorcycle.

But I ran across this image from the Associated Press made me question the idea altogether. The caption reads, “A motorcycle carrying a pig crosses a flooded road in Albay province, central Philippines due to Typhoon Vamco on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. A typhoon swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeast Philippines, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/John Michael Magdasoc)”

“Real bikers” are usually thought of as big tough dudes and Harleys and leather. But I doubt very few of us would have the guts to ride a bike through a typhoon (basically a hurricane) with a pig on board the bike…a very big pig. In my book, this guy is a “real biker.”

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: