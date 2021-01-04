BIKER DAD: Texas deputy killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

PEARLAND, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — An off duty Harris County, Texas sheriff’s deputy was hit and killed on his motorcycle. Sgt. Bruce Watson was on the way home from serving as a funeral escort. It happened in Pearland Near FM 2234 and Kinglsey Drive.

“Our entire Sheriff’s Office family is grieving the sudden loss of our long-time brother,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Sgt. Watson served his community with honor and distinction, and we ask for everyone to lift his family in prayer during this difficult time.” The post goes on to read “Sgt. Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau, working the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. He joined the Sheriff’s Office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer, and an instructor at the training academy. Sgt. Watson was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Sgt. Watson is survived by his wife, a Houston Police Department Officer, and his three adult children, two daughters, and a son .Funeral arrangements for Sgt. Watson are pending.”

The sheriff’s office lit its Emergency Dispatch Center blue to honor Sgt. Watson, who most recently served there as a Watch Command supervisor.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

