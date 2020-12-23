BIKER DAD: Tennessee teacher dies in motorcycle crash

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)– A Tennessee teacher died in a motorcycle crash, leaving his family and friends behind just days before Christmas. Mike McLaren was Dean of Students at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The Head of School, Mike Deely addressed the loss on the school’s website saying, “it is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beloved Mike McLaren who died in a motorcycle accident last night. We do not have further details, but our prayers are with his wife, Jody, his family, and many friends.”

According to Deely, McLaren helped found the school in 2002 and “over the years made a tremendous impact on students as a teacher, coach, mentor, and confidant.”

READ THE FULL LETTER FROM THE SCHOOL:

Dear JPII Family,

Mike holds a special place in our hearts, and each one of us has been made better by knowing this very decent, loyal, and kindest of men. He helped to found JPII in 2002 and over the years made a tremendous impact on students as a teacher, coach, mentor, and confidant. As the Dean of Students, he had the most challenging job of any faculty or staff member. Mike watched over students in every aspect of their lives at JPII, both in and outside the classroom. He was present from the moments of their arrival in the morning, to their departure in the evenings and beyond the school year to activities that continued over school breaks. Mike did his job well. His presence alone commanded respect from the students, but they saw past his firm exterior to the great love he had for them. His colleagues always felt his support and could rely on his wise counsel when bringing concerns for his advice. We will sorely miss his humor, storytelling, and calming presence at the start of the school day. Our community has lost an irreplaceable member. We will take comfort knowing that God blessed us every day that Mike was with us in this world.

It has been a difficult year, and our community has suffered much. We ask for your continued prayers. We will share any information about the funeral as soon as we can. Since gathering as a community is limited, we suggest you send cards and letters to JPII (117 Caldwell Drive, Hendersonville, TN 37075), and we will deliver them to Jody on your behalf.

