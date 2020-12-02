BIKER DAD: Teen biker caught on camera in blistering police chase

LONDON, England (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — A teenager who went on a blistering police chase through the busy streets of London was finally caught when he had to stop for gas.

The 19-year-old just pleaded guilty this week for the chase that happened. He’ll be sentenced in January. The frightening chase through the busy city reached 180 miles an hour, “he failed to stop for police and continued to put his own life and the lives of other road users, as well as innocent pedestrians, in danger,” Metropolitan Police said on Facebook.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

