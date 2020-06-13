BIKER DAD: Sunday fundraiser for family of grandfather who was killed in a motorcycle crash

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—A Memorial disc golf toss Sunday will honor a grandfather killed in a motorcycle crash while riding with his grandson last month. 59-year-old James Turner’s motorcycle collided head-on with an SUV killing Turner and critically injuring his 11-year old grandson Caleb. Caleb is in a Birmingham hospital where he has started his long road to recovery. The two were spending the day together on the motorcycle and were headed back home when they were hit head-on by an SUV on Highway 59 in Loxley.
The memorial fundraiser for “Jungle Jim” as his friends called him, is 1 PM Sunday at Chickasabogue Park.
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
