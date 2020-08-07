BIKER DAD: Store clerk charged with selling alcohol to driver accused of killing 4 bikers

AUSTIN, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Investigators say a driver was already drunk when he walked into a Texas Dollar store around noon on a Saturday and bought even more beer. He climbed back into his vehicle and pointed it down the highway, and right at a group of motorcycle riders.





Police say when Ivan Robles-Navejas, 28, of Center Point came upon the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle club outside of Kerrville, he plowed right through them. Three died right away, another almost two weeks after the accident. Eight others were badly injured.

Now investigators are saying Navejas isn’t the only person to blame. Dollar Store Clerk Ranelle Diane Welch, 37, was arrested this week for selling him alcohol when he was allegedly already drunk. The official charge is Sale to Certain Person, which is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

“This is an extremely tragic case which may have been avoided if this individual was prevented from purchasing additional alcohol beverages prior to the crash,” Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. “TABC will hold accountable all businesses and employees who may have contributed to this case by illegally selling alcohol. We’re grateful for the support of the Department of Public Safety, whose investigators were instrumental in assisting TABC agents in identifying the source of the alcohol in this case.”

State law prohibits the sale of alcohol to any person who exhibits signs of intoxication at the time of sale.

The case remains under investigation.