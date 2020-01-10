BIKER DAD: State troopers search for hit and run driver who hit motorcycle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama state troopers are looking for a driver who hit a motorcycle on I-10 Wednesday night then took off. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Theodore Dawes Road around 10:40.

Police say a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle and another unknown vehicle crashed, and the other vehicle left the scene. According to the call log, the rider was injured but it’s unclear how badly.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

