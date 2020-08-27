JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Missouri’s helmet law repeal goes into effect Friday.
Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law earlier this year. It will waive the requirement that all motorcyclists wear helmets.
The new law takes effect Aug. 28 and will exempt motorcycle riders who are at least 26 years old. Riders who choose not to wear a helmet will need health insurance coverage.
The change doesn’t apply to riders with instructional permits.
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
LATEST BIKER DAD STORIES:
- BIKER DAD: Show Me the wind in your hair, Missouri’s helmet law mostly disappears tomorrow
- Vermont motorcyclist dies in crash en route to Laconia Motorcycle Week
- Hit-And-Run driver who killed Texas biker charged with intoxication manslaughter
- Troopers: Driver was watching movie with Tesla on autopilot when it plowed into deputy’s vehicle
- South Carolina biker killed in crash with a pickup