BIKER DAD: Show Me the wind in your hair, Missouri’s helmet law mostly disappears tomorrow

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP/WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Missouri’s helmet law repeal goes into effect Friday.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed the bill into law earlier this year. It will waive the requirement that all motorcyclists wear helmets.

The new law takes effect Aug. 28 and will exempt motorcycle riders who are at least 26 years old. Riders who choose not to wear a helmet will need health insurance coverage.

The change doesn’t apply to riders with instructional permits.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

