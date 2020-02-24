BIKER DAD: Shirtless Florida man accused of running from police on motorcycle with a toddler between his legs

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WKRG) — Just when you think “Florida man” has done it all, another tale from the sunshine state emerges. This time it involves a shirtless man, a motorcycle and a small child. And Florida man once again has found himself in jail.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, police said people were alarmed when they saw a shirtless man driving with the two-year-old boy tucked between his legs. They took pictures, but also called police.

Clearwater police say that man was Gerardo Javier Garcia. And according to officers, when the police tried to pull him over – he took off, speeding with the toddler on board between the man and the gas tank. Police had his license plate so they let him take off, fearing the little boy would be hurt if they gave chase. They later called him and he turned himself in, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. He was arrested on two felony charges, neglect of a child and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

According to the Times, ICE has also placed an immigration hold on him.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

