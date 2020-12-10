BIKER DAD: Sheriff searching for witnesses in bad motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)—

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

On Friday, December 4, 2020, at 4:35 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash near the intersection of SW 198th Avenue and SW Blanton Street. The collision involved a black Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a black Dodge Charger. The female motorcycle passenger was severely injured.

Deputies are looking for any witnesses who observed the crash or the motorcycle before the collision.

The motorcycle driver is a white male 6′ 01″, 235 pounds, and the motorcycle passenger is a white female 5′ 00″, 125 pounds. They were both wearing black leather jackets and black helmets.

If a community member observed the crash or the motorcycle driving before the collision, deputies ask them to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 629-0111 to report what they saw.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) is investigating the crash. CART is a multi-agency team of specially trained law enforcement officers from the Sheriff’s Office and the Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard, and Tualatin Police Department

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

