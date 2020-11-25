BIKER DAD: Sheriff honors man who saved biker’s life

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) – A Tennessee man is credited with saving the life of a biker and making sure he was home with his family for the holidays.

The Blount County Tennessee Sheriff awarded 26-year-old Jeff Hill the Citizen Service Award for going above and beyond when he saw the biker, Jaren Hall, crash his bike into the woods. Hill searched the woods for him and found him in critical condition. The sheriff says the biker may not have survived without that help. The hero also got to meet the biker and his family this week. You can read the entire post below:

NOVEMBER 23, 2020

SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECOGNIZES CITIZEN FOR GOING ABOVE AND BEYOND

MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE – Sheriff James Lee Berrong is proud to announce that a citizen who assisted with saving the life of a man involved in a motorcycle crash was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Citizen Service Award.

On October 26, Mr. Jeff Hill was traveling on East Lamar Alexander Parkway near Gamble Lane when he witnessed a motorcyclist go off the roadway and into a wooded area. Mr. Hill turned around and walked some distance to locate the driver, Mr. Jaren Hall. Mr. Hall was so far off the roadway it was not visible from the roadway. When Mr. Hill found Mr. Hall, he saw he was in critical condition and called 911. Without Mr. Hall’s assistance, the chances of Mr. Hall’s survivability would have been very low. Mr. Hall was flown by Lifestar to U.T. Medical Center and treated for severe head injuries and placed on a ventilator. Mr. Hall is now recovering at home, and was in attendance today with his wife Cara, young son Raylen, and his parents and siblings.

Today, the families got to meet for the first time since the accident.

We are very proud of you Mr. HIll, and happy that Mr. Hall is on the mend!

Sheriff Berrong awards the Citizen Service commendation very seldom and only in extraordinary circumstances where the individual acts in a selfless manner.

Pictured: From L to R: Mr. Jaren Hall and young son Raylen, Cara Hall, and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hill.

Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:

www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad

www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad

www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

MORE BIKER DAD STORIES: