BIKER DAD: Sex crimes at Sturgis motorcycle rally: One man found guilty, another sentenced

STURGIS, S.D. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- One man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, another found guilty after being busted in sex stingS during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota in 2019 and 2017. A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office says in part, “Jonathan Andrew Whitney, age 34, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. “

The convicted sex offender from of Rapid City, S.D. was busted in the predator sting, thinking he was chatting with a 15-year-old named Whitney. He was supposed to meet the girl in real life, but instead was greeted by agents.

Carlocito Slim, 35, was found guilty of Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. He was busted in a similar sting in 2017 at the same motorcycle rally. A separate press release reads in part, “following multiple text messages with a person Slim believed to be a pimp for a 15 year-old prostitute, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Slim went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor’s pimp, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.”

FULL PRESS RELEASES:

Rapid City Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

Acting United States Attorney Dennis R. Holmes announced that a Rapid City, South Dakota, man convicted of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor was sentenced on March 12, 2021, by Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court Judge.

Jonathan Andrew Whitney, age 34, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Whitney will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

The conviction stemmed from an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Whitney, a previously convicted sex offender, was arrested and federally indicted following multiple chats he exchanged with a person Whitney believed to be a 15-year-old girl, but who was in fact an undercover agent. Whitney sent sexually explicit messages to the 15-year-old undercover persona and negotiated the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Whitney went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.

The investigation was conducted by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Department of Homeland Security, Rapid City Police Department, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted the case.

Whitney was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Arizona Man Found Guilty of Sex Crimes

Acting United States Dennis R. Holmes announced that Carlocito Slim, 35, was found guilty of Attempted Commercial Sex Trafficking of a Minor and Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet following a two-day federal court trial held in Rapid City, South Dakota. The verdict was returned on March 10, 2021.

Each charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years up to life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, a mandatory minimum of five years up to lifetime supervised release, and a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Evidence at trial established that Slim was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators. Following multiple text messages with a person Slim believed to be a pimp for a 15 year-old prostitute, but who was in fact an undercover agent, he proceeded to negotiate the time and place he would meet the minor to engage in unlawful sex acts. When Slim went to the pre-determined location to meet the minor’s pimp, he was instead met by law enforcement agents and placed under arrest.

The undercover operation and arrests were a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah B. Collins prosecuted and tried the case.

A presentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not been set. Slim was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

