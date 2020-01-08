BIKER DAD: Search continues for suspect in murder of well-known motorcycle enthusiast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — More than three weeks after his murder, Mobile Police have not tracked down the man accused of killing a well-known local motorcycle enthusiast. Jermayne Doolittle was shot and killed during an argument with another man on December 15th. It was a Sunday. Doolittle was the founder and administrator of a Facebook group called “Bike Life South” that has about 10,000 followers.

Jermayne Doolittle

The Biker Dad Blog checked in with Mobile Police Wednesday who say they have nothing new to offer in the search for 29-year-old Ravon Harris. We asked if they had any new leads, why they are having trouble tracking him down. We also asked if they believe he has fled or if someone is helping him out. Police only replied that investigators are still searching for Doolittle’s accused killer.

Ravon Harris, murder suspect

According to multiple Facebook posts, there were surveillance cameras at the house where the shooting happened too. Police also did not answer our questions about that, only saying they have “no new evidence” and they continue to search for the alleged killer.

Police did say they still want you to share the story to help them find Ravon Harris. We’ll stay on top of this and keep you posted as things happen.

Recently, dozens of bikers showed up for Doolittle’s funeral to escort him to his final resting place.

A Prichard busines has offered a $500 reward to help find Doolittle’s accused killer. Prichard Boxing Academy, is offering a $500 reward for an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

