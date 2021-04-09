BIKER DAD: Ruff Ryders show out for DMX, rough treatment towards a biker gets a cop in hot water and a bad biker dad in trouble over toddler crash

(WKRG/BIKER DAD) — When rapper DMX died at 50 Friday he left behind a lifetime of music that will ring in the ears of music fans forever. But he also left another legacy behind, the Ruff Ryders motorcycle group. The Ruff Ryders are now a global group, partly due to DMX’s hit song Ruff Ryders Anthem in 1999. Members of the Ruff Ryders gathered outside of the hospital where DMX has been since his heart attack holding vigil.

An Iowa state trooper is in hot water over his rough treatment of a biker. The state will now have to pay the motorcycle rider $250 thousand .

The state police settled with the biker after a sheriff released the video of the trooper pulling a gun on the motorcyclist and then tackling him. The lawsuit also claimed the trooper lied about what happened. The trooper also lost his job.

This is a biker dad who’s a accused of being bad at at. A Clearwater Florida man has been arrested after crashing a motorcycle, with a 17-month old on it with him. Police say the man ran a stop sign with the little girl on his lap and crashed the bike. She’s in critical condition. He’s in jail.

Bikers are changing up how they’ll help the family of a woman killed in a crash due to the possibility of severe weather.

Holly Robbins Farley died Saturday, March 20, in a crash involving a Harley trike. Her husband is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club. And they are planning the memorial ride and fundraiser for Saturday. Bad weather may keep you from riding but, everything else will happen rain or shine at The Stock Tank 18457 Hwy. 90 Robertsdale. They have tons of raffle prizes, auction items and more. CLICK HERE FOR INFO ON THE EVENT.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.