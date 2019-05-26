Biker Dad: Rolling thunder across Northwest Florida honors fallen heroes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The intense heat in Northwest Florida Sunday did not keep hundreds from showing up to honor heroes who paid the ultimate price for our freedom. For 24 years the bikers have gathered to the Vietnam Wall South.

The half-size replica of the memorial in Washington sits at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola. The ride started at American Legion Post 340. The bikes thunder across town to visit the wall. The Legacy Vets and Vietnam Vest sponsor the ride which is one of the biggest annual biker events on the Gulf Coast.

For more information the Veterans Memorial Park including how to donate CLICK HERE

