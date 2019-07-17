Biker Dad: Riding to support equine therapy group

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Motorcycle riders will mount up to support another kind of riding, equine therapy. The Fugarwe Tribe Motorcycle Club is holding the ride Saturday July 20th. It starts at Scuttlebutt Pub in Foley. The bikers will then ride to visit the Equine Therapy Group in Bay Minette.

The bikers will get to see what they are riding for at the Equine Therapy Group before moving on to Doc Holliday’s back in Foley for a pool tournament.

Kickstand up at 1:00 at Scuttlebutt. Click here for more information.