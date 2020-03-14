BIKER DAD: Riding season kicks off with a roar, despite coronavirus concerns

Biker Dad

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The threat over coronavirus did not put a damper on the unofficial kick-off of riding season on the Gulf Coast. Mobile Bay Harley Davidson was packed Saturday for the Harley Owners Group Season Opener Party. And I’m told there was quite a crowd over at Harley Davidson of Pensacola Saturday too.

With a lot of other events canceled, it was an easy decision for bikers to make. They got a little wind therapy to escape the bad news that’s been breaking constantly for the past week or so. Also, riding a motorcycle is a pretty good way to avoid contamination. Many times a rider’s face is already covered with a helmet, their hands with gloves. And, unless they have a passenger, a rider will have a safe distance from those around him or her.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

