BIKER DAD: Riders use horsepower to help combat vets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bob’s Downtown Diner is hopping Saturday morning. The eggs and bacon are tasting amazing. Even though it’s hot enough to cook them on the sidewalk, a large crowd of folks is standing in the street in the sun, dressed in jeans and black leather.

Sure they’re here for the great food, (seriously whoever is cooking these eggs is a culinary genius) but what they are really here for is to help veterans recovering from PTSD.

As their name suggests, the riders with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association have seen the horrors of war themselves. They know first-hand the irony that sometimes the hardest part of war is coming home. That’s why they decided to use their horsepower to help other veterans. The Combat Vets launched a poker run from Mobile Harley Davidson Saturday to benefit the Equine Therapy Group in Baldwin County, which helps vets suffering from PTSD by using horses. It’s pretty amazing what brushing a horse can do for a troubled soul.

Bikers know first-hand how the simplest of activities can be soothing. That’s why we often call riding wind therapy.

Bob’s was just the first stop on the poker run. The bikers will ride all over Baldwin County before hitting the ranch for a party Saturday afternoon. So if you are reading this you can still meet up with us at the ranch, where you can see the work they’re doing, enjoy food music and more.

