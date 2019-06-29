BIKER DAD: Riders roll out for fallen Auburn officer

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WKRG) — Riders hit the road Saturday in Montgomery to raise money for the family of murdered Auburn Police Officer William Buechner . Buechner was shot and killed after going to a mobile home to investigate a report of domestic violence. When Grady Wayne Wilkes opened the door wearing body armor and brandishing a rifle, according to newly-released court records.Wilkes immediately opened fire, hitting the three officers. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were wounded.

So many bikes showed up at Harley Davidson of Montgomery, it took 10 minutes for them all just to roll out of the parking lot. The ride raised 9,620.26 for William Buechner’s family, As well as a $500 donation to each of the other two officers involved.