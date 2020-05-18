BIKER DAD: Riders rally in Colorado demanding the state reopen

DENVER, Col. (CBS Newspath) — A rally to reopen Colorado was held Sunday (5/17) at the state Capitol in Denver. As part of the event, a motorcycle rally with staging areas across Colorado rode to the Capitol.

The rally’s organizer, John “Tig” Tiegen stressed that the rally is for all Colorado residents, not just motorcyclists. The rally, he said, should be peaceful and he asks that no one open carry a firearm. He said it is designed to excite Colorado residents in advance of Memorial Day, remind them what that day stands for, and to send a message to Gov. Jared Polis that it’s time to let people get back to work.

Tiegen, a former Marine, is best known for his role with the Central Intelligence Agency’s Annex Security Team, that on September 11th, 2012 held off radical Islamic terrorists for 13 hours at the American Embassy in Benghazi, Libya until more than 30 CIA employees in the complex could be evacuated.

Tiegen says that day was all for nothing if Americans continue to allow their freedoms to be chipped away because of a virus that appears to be less of a threat than originally predicted.

Tiegen believes people should take COVID-19 seriously but that the Governor of Colorado needs to let personal responsibility take over.

Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.

