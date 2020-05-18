BIKER DAD: Riders raise thousands for 11-year-old motorcycle crash victim

TILLMANS CORNER, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — The motorcycle community came together on Saturday in Tillmans Corner to help take some burden off of Caleb’s family. On May 7, 2020 Caleb and his 59-year-old grandfather James Turner were in a fatal head on motorcycle accident with a SUV killing Turner. Bikers rode on Saturday, raising $7,000 to help pay for Caleb’s recovery.

Caleb is still in Children’s Hospital in Birmingham fighting for his life.

Caleb’s grandmother said, “it’s heartbreaking to see someone you love in such sad condition,” when discussing on Caleb’s situation. The support of the motorcycle community was definitely a blessing and she said she was amazed by it.

David Otto, put the ride together. He’s a a longtime family friend and when he saw the story on the Biker Dad blog, he said he had to step up, “the community always tries to get together to help any, and everybody.” Otto also said that he was hoping to raise at least $10,000 from today’s event.

The ride out parade ended on Theodore Dawes Road and finished with a cookout.

You can still help out by making a donation. Just click here.

And even better, Caleb’s family is asking for prayers. You can join in nightly “Prayers for Caleb” on their Facebook page.

