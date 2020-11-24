PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD)- It’s the holiday giving season, and no one is more giving than bikers. They are among those planning to serve this Thanksgiving, meals and goodwill.
The Ruff Riders will be feeding anyone who needs a meal on Thanksgiving Day. They posted the annual event on Facebook saying, “Our annual tradition of feeding the community Thanksgiving morning will be in full effect this Thursday!!
If you know someone in need please send them our way for a hot meal.
The Ruff House
922 St. Stephens Rd
Prichard, AL. 36610″
So please pass it along to anyone you know who might need it!
Please be careful out there, and follow me on social media:
www.Facebook.com/TVBikerDad
www.instagram.com/the_biker_dad
www.twitter.com/TVBikerDad
Chris Best is the News Director for WKRG. He’s a husband and father of four. He’s also a motorcycle enthusiast.
- BIKER DAD: Riders planning to roll out free Thanksgiving meals
- Missouri bikers deliver 40 boxes of meals to families for Thanksgiving
- Dirt bike, ATV riders disrupt Tampa neighborhood
- 17-year-old boy fatally shot while riding motorcycle in South L.A.
- BIKER DAD: Harley Davidson museum closed for COVID-19