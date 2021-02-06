BIKER DAD: Rider taunts Texas cops, runs out of gas

ROSENBERG, Tex. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — “Note to self… If you’re going to make a gesture at the officer attempting to stop you then take off at a high rate of speed to get away, at least make sure you have enough gas to get out of the area,” Rosenberg Texas Police posted on their Facebook page along with pictures of biker who sped away, but later ran out of gas.

The town outside of Houston was the scene of the biker’s blunder. A photo shows him giving police the “who me” gesture before he speeds away. But police say 24 year old Fernando Verdin, of Guy, TX, found out the hard way that you “can’t outrun the radio.” Officers in nearby Sugarland saw Verdin pulling into a gas station to fuel up his sport bike and arrested him.

He’s now charged with evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle, a felony.

