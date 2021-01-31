BIKER DAD: Rider severely injured in Saturday crash had just left benefit for fire victims

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG/BIKER DAD) — Friends and family say a biker who was badly injured in a crash with several other vehicles had spent his day helping the victims of another tragedy. Those friends are now raising funds for Micah Skelton. He was airlifted after the crash in Foley near the OWA amusement park.

A friend says he had just been involved in a poker run for a Foley family, three of whom had been badly injured in a fire just before Christmas. The Biker Dad Blog was there to cover that story too. Skelton was one of hundreds of bikers who rode to help raise money for that family.

One car, truck, SUV, and Skelton’s motorcycle were all involved at the intersection of Beach Express and County Rd. 20. He was flown to Sacred Heart in Pensacola with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials. But his friends say his injuries are bad and will require a long recovery.

Felicia Campbell posted on the Biker Dad Facebook page, “Just an update for all those praying. Micah is alive by the grace of god! He has extensive injuries and will have a long road of recovery but he WILL recover! We have a fundraiser set up for him and his family on my personal page if you’d like to share it please. Thank you all so much for praying! Megan Skelton his wife appreciates every prayer and thought sent their way.” Campbell says the crash was caused by a driver on her phone. But police say there are “conflicting stories” and they continue to investigate.

Skelton is married and has an 11-year-old daughter. Campbell wrote on Facebook, “He has a broken femur (2places) broken pelvic bone (2 places) a broken collarbone, broken ribs and a bruised lungs and a ruptured bladder.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated on the Biker Dad Blog

