Biker Dad: Rider rescues injured bald eagle

(CNN/WKRG) This picture could have only been more American if Dandon Miller had a flag with him instead of a flannel jacket. Millier was riding his motorcycle in Pennsylvania when he saw someone in trouble. Those who don’t ride may not realize that motorcyclists live by something called the bikers’ code which includes promising to help others on the road when they can. 

Miller more than lived up to that code when he spotted a bald eagle that had been hit by a car, it was injured and in the middle of the road. He jumped off his bike and swaddled the bird in his flannel, scooping her up off the road to safety. 

Miller, who was traveling home from a Philadelphia motorcycle and car show on Saturday, told CBS News another motorist was attempting to help the bird when he pulled over and hopped off his bike. The other person was nudging the eagle, but when she opened her wings to fly Miller said that it was pretty obvious the bird was hurt. 

A bird rescue group says they are cautiously optimistic the bird can be released after her wing injury heals.

